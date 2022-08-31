Catherine Kerr Browne

Catherine Roselyn Kerr Browne, recently of Vineyard Haven, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2022. She was the wife of Dr. Faust C. Browne of Indian Harbor Beach, Fla., and Needham.

Catherine was born on July 16, 1932, in Boston to William and Marion Kerr. She grew up in Belmont, and Rochester, N.Y., with her older sister, the late Marion Kerr Nawn and her younger brothers, Thomas Kerr and William Kerr Jr.

Catherine had the golden touch — she was the party wherever she went, and was beloved by all: adults, children, animals, all. But she loved none so dearly as her own children and grandchildren, whom she loved and revered as if every day was Christmas, when together. She found pleasure in the simple things: cards, king of the mountain, showtunes, art, music, sports, books. Nothing was more important than kindness, peace, laughter, and helping others, which she demonstrated in her career as a caring registered nurse, and then upon retirement as a volunteer, teaching children to read.

Catherine was joy. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, fully, without bounds. We are better mothers, fathers, and humans by the example she set and the love she gave us. She will be missed beyond words.

She is survived by daughters Marion (George) of Vineyard Haven, Gretchen (David) of Durham, N.H., Stacey of Brooklyn, N.Y., Erica (Terry) of Palm Bay, Fla.; and sons Faust Jr. of Melbourne, Fla., and Dietrich (Kristen) of Melbourne, Fla.; by 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Services were private. Donations in Catherine’s memory may be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, 29 Breakdown Lane, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.