Circuit Arts presents a special screening of “The Little Hours” at the Grange Hall on Friday, Sept. 30, from 7 to 9 pm. This comedy set in the Middle Ages is loosely based on Boccaccio’s “Decameron,” with three nuns leading a simple life until a virile young servant appears at their convent. This film’s hilarious ensemble cast includes Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, and more. Email boxoffice@tmvff.org or call 508-560-2134 for more information.