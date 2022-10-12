Run and brunch

Join the Edgartown Board of Trade and many local participants for the fourth annual Martha’s Vineyard Brunch Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 am. This friendly race starts at the Katama General Store, and allows folks to pick the distance they would like to run or walk — either a 5k or a 10k. Both courses are flat and fast. Following the race, enjoy a brunch party presented by race sponsors. Email hello@visitedgartown.org for more information, or visit runsignup.com/mvbrunchrun to register.