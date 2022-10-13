Vineyard attorney travels to Texas to help migrants

A Vineyard attorney who has worked closely with the Venezuelan migrants since they landed on Martha’s Vineyard says they have filed for immigration under a law that protects victims of crimes.

Rachel Self, who specializes in immigration laws, said it’s a complicated and lengthy process toward lawful permanent residency in the United States, but one that comes with protection against deportation once they’re certified.



“Since the day they landed on Martha’s Vineyard, it has been clear to all who spoke to them that the migrants had been preyed upon and victimized,” Self wrote in an email to The Times. “That is why, since the very beginning, I have been working closely with Sheriff [Javier] Salazar and the Sheriff’s Department of Bexar County, Texas, assisting them in their investigation. When a crime is suspected, it is essential to begin investigating and collecting evidence as soon as possible so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice.”

In a statement sent to The Times, Sheriff Salazar confirmed that he has certified the migrants as victims of a crime. “Based upon the claims of migrants being transported from Bexar County under false pretenses, we are investigating this case as possible Unlawful Restraint (Tx Penal Code 20.02),” Salazar said. “We have suspects identified, however at this point in the investigation, we are not at liberty to release those names publicly or confirm any identities.

Only those who were physically in our jurisdiction at the time of the offense are considered suspects.”

Salazar went on to confirm that the crime has been documented to protect the migrants. “We have submitted documentation through the federal system to ensure the migrants’ availability as witnesses during the investigation,” Salazar said. “We are actively working with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and the attorneys representing the migrants. The investigation remains ongoing and we will release any updates as available.”

Salazar was the first to open a criminal investigation into what transpired on Sept. 14 first in Texas and then on Martha’s Vineyard after learning that the migrants spoke of a woman named “Perla” — later identified as Perla Huerta by the New York Times, a former counterintelligence specialist in the military — who lured the migrants to board planes with the promise of jobs and housing.

“Early on the Sheriff proved he is fiercely dedicated to ensuring that these victims know he and his department are fighting for them — and they will fight to ensure nothing like this ever happens again to the people of Bexar County,” Self wrote. “Over the last few weeks we worked with his Organized Crime Division and we coordinated and conducted interviews of all of the victims. We have collected their accounts along with photos and videos, and other information they possess about the criminal activity which is assisting the Sheriff in his investigation.”

In her email, Self noted that she flew to San Antonio this week to meet with Sheriff Salazar and the chief of his Organized Crime Division, as well as other members of the sheriff’s department in an effort to receive certifications they need to begin the so-called U visa application process.

“No matter what your political beliefs are, these people are all crime victims,” Self wrote. “I now hold in my hand certifications for every one of Perla’s victims. Once certified, the crime victim can apply to USCIS for a U visa, which, if approved, allows them to remain in the US in nonimmigrant status and eventually can lead to Lawful Permanent Residence. This is not a quick and easy process. U visa applications often take six or seven years just to be adjudicated. While the application is pending, the applicant can receive work authorization, but there is no guarantee as to when it will be granted. This is not a process anyone goes through for a quick fix.”

Self went on to explain the process. “It is a process you undertake for the benefit of our justice system as a whole. It is a process we want people to undertake because they are essential witnesses in a criminal investigation — because helping law enforcement is the right thing to do — because we cannot allow criminals to get away with victimizing people simply because those people are vulnerable and marginalized,” she wrote. “Ironically by choosing to transport the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, which is in the First Circuit, all of these victims are now protected from removal while their U visa application is pending due to the Granados Benitez case.”

In 2021, a U.S. appeals court refused to reopen an immigration case involving Carlos Antonio Grandos Benitez, who came to the U.S. from Honduras, because he had a pending U visa case.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state paid for the transport of the migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, has maintained that the migrants signed documents and went willingly. The use of those federal COVID-relief funds is also under investigation by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Meanwhile, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), has upped the bounty for information leading to Huerta to $10,000.

“No criminal should rest easy knowing that they can do whatever they want because their victims might be scared to talk to the police,” Self wrote. “These certifications will ensure that the migrants can continue to help our law enforcement officials, and that they will be able to process and heal from the incredibly traumatic experiences they have suffered as a result of the cruel, heartless acts committed against them.”

The migrants have moved on from their emergency shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod, which closed last Friday, and are now in various places, including Martha’s Vineyard.

“These certifications are yet another powerful example of how, if we work together, justice is possible. And we know justice is not just possible — it is necessary,” Self wrote. “If we are going to live up to the ideals embodied in our Constitution, we have to ensure that justice is served. I am incredibly proud to have been working alongside the migrants every step of the way, helping them and law enforcement begin to address the crimes committed. This is simply too important, to our country and to these people, to allow the wrongs committed against them to be buried under political bluster. These are people who were victimized. I am extremely grateful to Sheriff Salazar for not standing idly by.”

Many of the migrants told horrific stories of their journeys from Venezuela to the United States, at least one of them beaten to the point of losing teeth.

“Even before they arrived on the Island, these people were survivors,” Self wrote. “They are unfortunately already accustomed to doing the best they can for themselves and their families despite horrible circumstances. They will continue to do so, showing more respect for the rule of the law and the values of this nation than the people who chose to use them as political pawns. And we will continue to remind them that they are not alone. We have their backs. And we are proud to be here for them.”