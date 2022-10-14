Real Estate Confidential: The Lagoon

1 of 6

One of the most surprising areas to clients is The Lagoon, which stretches from East Chop and West Chop to the Madeiras Herring Creek. The Lagoon is a place for kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboards, and sailing lessons at the famous Sailing Camp. In the fall, scallopers can be seen from your soon-to-love Lagoon waterfront home. “The pond is a picture of ecological health and beauty. For many people, it is a reminder of why they came to the Vineyard in the first place.” –Alex Elvin

Sailors will appreciate access through the drawbridge to the safe harbor, and their crafts dot The Lagoon, attached to their own mooring or pulled up to a private dock, plus easy storage access come winter. The Martha’s Vineyard Commission describes a 3,968-acre watershed located in Oak Bluffs, Vineyard Haven, West Tisbury, and Edgartown. The Lagoon has an area of 544 acres, a mean depth of over 9 feet, and a tidal range of 1.8 feet.

I have enjoyed many nights of cocktails at a friend’s home overlooking The Lagoon, and the views across the drawbridge to sunsets that seem to bring new and different sky colors every evening. Even those rainy nights with negative ions pouring in bring needed relief at the end of a tiring day in your own Island playground. If you need further proof of the beauty any time of day or year, follow the webcam at gomarthasvineyard.com/webcams.

The beach cottage at 34 Windemere Road has incredible water views and direct access to The Lagoon. The home was totally renovated in 2019 with a design perfect for relaxed living. The Lagoon access is via a boardwalk to reach the beach and to swim, kayak, canoe, and sunbathe. You can sit on one of three waterview deck seating areas while enjoying the surprising solitude, all within an easy bike ride or drive to Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven.

The exciting new price of $1,395,000 for 32 Meshacket Way makes this move-in ready, single-level home ideal for an investment, a vacation home, or year-round Island living. Sitting on a 1.5-acre lot down a private paved road, this property replicates the serene atmosphere of an up-Island home yet is just minutes away from every amenity the Vineyard offers for family enjoyment. The home has had many significant updates, including a “bonus” room in the lower level. New mini-splits provide air conditioning, plus the lot allows for an increase to four bedrooms.

Step out your back door to a small beach for sunbathing, swimming, and kayaking. The home at 20 East Side Road lives larger than expected and includes a much in demand mooring for a boat enthusiast in a protected harbor. The home was designed by Island-renowned architect Bruce MacNelly with many striking architectural details and a siting to take in the stunning sunsets that will take your breath away. Mini-splits throughout the home provide air conditioning for those days a waterfront breeze is not quite enough.

The stunning contemporary at 400 Barnes Road was designed with every detail selected to provide the ultimate luxurious experience. Start your morning in your pool or just relaxing with your morning coffee looking out over the treetops to The Lagoon. With over 7000 square feet of open living space, you and your houseful of children and those very special guests can enjoy tons of natural light during the day and magnificent sunsets in the evening through the full length windows throughout the house. The media room, full bar area with wine cellar, and the gym are truly a must see. Out your secluded driveway, enjoy access to The Lagoon for boating, fishing, or just relaxing by the water’s edge.

