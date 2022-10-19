Book talks to seed catalogs at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library has a full lineup of offers for the upcoming week, beginning with Shanta Gabriel’s online workshop “Empowering Wellbeing” on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 11:30 am. You’ll receiving simple exercises that can lead to profound benefits, according to a press release from the library. There is an artist reception featuring work by local artists Lauraye White from 4 to 5:30 pm on Thursday. Her work will hang throughout October.

On Friday, Oct. 21, Jason Mazar-Kelly kicks off the day with an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class on Zoom. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up.

Saturdays at the library always mean the craft table is open to children and families in the children’s room from 10:30 am until 3 pm. You can also drop by the seed library table at the Harvest Festival at the Ag Hall for a seed processing workshop. Bring seeds or plant material you would like to save. Everyone is welcome.

At 10:30 am on Saturday, Jesse Keller Jason leads her weekly Adult Community Dance Class. The class begins with “a guided warm-up that will align the body and introduce dance technique along with building strength, stability, and flexibility. After bodies are warm and energized, participants transition to upbeat movement sequences that keep us socially connected and moving as one.” There is no signup required.

Author Geraldine Brooks reads from her latest novel, “Horse,” on Saturday at 3 pm. She’ll discuss the book and books will be available for purchase.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 25, architect Bruce MacNelly leads a Zoom presentation at 4:30 pm. At 5 pm, you’re invited to the library’s Knitting Group where you can relax for an hour of knitting, so bring a project you are working on. All levels and ages are welcome.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 am Jason Mazar-Kelly leads a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up.

At 10:30 am, join the library for in-person Traditional Storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela.

A Penpals Program presented by M.V. Community Services get together at 3 pm. The Family Support Center, together with Nantucket S.T.A.R., is reviving snail mail as a way to bring the two communities together. The press release says, “Whether you like to create art, write notes, collect stickers, type a letter or more — connecting through letters is a treasured way to expand your community.” Email Angela Knapp to register at aknapp@mvcommunityservices.org.

At 5 pm, come to the library’s new Family Book Club. Join them for a discussion about “Charlotte’s Web.” Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Wednesday at 6 pm, the M.V. Quilt Guild meets in-person at the library. This group is always open to new members.