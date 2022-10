1 of 2

The annual Harvest Festival fills the Ag Hall grounds this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am to 3 pm. This is an all-day celebration of the autumn harvest that includes pumpkin carving and decorating, tractor wagon rides, demonstrations by the M.V. Hunt Club, an antique power museum, a horse show, live music, a women’s skillet toss, and more. As a bonus, the West Tisbury Farmers Market is open at the same time. Free.