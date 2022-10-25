Oak Bluffs: Dance party, Halloween on the Hill, and get your flu shot

“There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly lit porch.” –Robert Brault

Although I love the many fun events that lead toward Halloween, the night itself is etched in my mind as magical. When I was growing up, just the idea that we could go out into the neighborhood after dark, and all our friends were also out in the street, was magical enough. My kids both grew up in neighborhoods full of families and Halloween fun, first in Vineyard Haven and then here in Oak Bluffs, where we could walk to Vineyard Avenue, and all the houses along the way were fully decorated. Susie and Richie Madeiras welcomed kids and adults to enter through their spooky archway, if you dared. All the Franklin Street houses were decked with scary sights and sounds, and then you reached the mecca: Vineyard Ave., with the last stop at Linda and Eddie Ben David’s for photos and treats and hugs.

I’m partial to Halloween, I admit. I actually got married on Halloween! We had a costume wedding and a great party at the Menemsha Inn, just 38 years ago. It turns out to be a good idea to get married on a holiday, as it is easy to remember!

Several fun events will take place at the P.A. Club. On Saturday, Oct. 29, they are hosting a Dance Party for Habitat for Humanity. Prizes will be awarded for best mask, makeup, and costume, and there will be a silent auction AND a fabulous raffle. Serendipity will be playing the dance music; the fun starts at 7 pm. $10 donation at the door, cash bar.

The next day, Sunday, Oct. 30, is Fall Family Fun Day. The community is welcome from 1-4 pm for food, games, and music. Costumes welcome!

Spend Halloween on the Hill at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. The museum is preparing a unique trick-or-treat experience with frights and fun throughout the campus. Don your costume and bring the family for spooky stories, multiple treat stations, snacks, and more.

Over at the library, don’t forget the Pumpkin Potluck on Friday, Oct. 28, 5:30 to 7 pm. Bring a dish to share, your own utensils, and a recipe card to pass along.

Friday night brings the Oak Bluffs Zombie Bar Crawl. Meet other undead zombie friends at Post Office Square at 7 pm to make your way through town having beverages and fun, and freaking people out.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Enchanted Chocolates is hosting a delicious Open House from 12 to 4 pm. Trick or Treat on Circuit Avenue is from 1 to 4 pm. Join a town scavenger hunt with cool prizes at Basics Clothing Co. The costume parade begins at 1:30 pm in front of the Island Theater (our very own haunted house!) and travels up the street, with prizes awarded after!

M.V. Community Services Fall Festival takes place on Saturday from 9:30 am to noon. There will be fun activities for families: leaf printing, acorn painting, games, and more at the Early Childhood Center — I still call it the new center — which is located all the way around to the back of the MVCS campus, just before the entrance to Woodside Apartments.

Reminder: Get your flu shot. There are several easy ways to do it, at any of the pharmacies. Vineyard Scripts and Conroy Apothecary schedule appointments, which makes it easy.

Happy birthday on Oct. 27 to Erika Oliver. On the 28th, birthday balloons go to Emily Hartford, Shawn Shaw, and Lori Katsounakis..

DJ Henry was born on Oct. 29, and though his life was too short, his legacy lives on. Sending love to his family on his day. My favorite witches were born on Oct. 31: Renee Nolan, Kathy Laskowski, and Mary Beth Meehan. Happy birthday, ladies, and please cast only good spells this year!

We start November with birthday wishes for Anne Davey, Adam Rebello, and Barbara Morgan on the 1st, and to Ryan Gonsalves on the 2nd.

Send me your news!