Spooktacular Saturday By The Martha's Vineyard Times - October 31, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print 1 of 16 Halloween Kid's parade in Oak Bluffs. — Angelina Topalieva Ashley Rohlfing and Debbie Flinner owner of the Pawnee house announsing the Prize winners. — Angelina Topalieva Ashley Rohlfing and Debbie Flinner owner of the Pawnee house consulting about the Prize winners. — Angelina Topalieva Kathleen with the grandkids Finn, Eliot and Felix Hall. — Angelina Topalieva Nicoleta Transafir with Delia, Darius and Luca Trandafir. — Angelina Topalieva Crew Kiendzior with his brother Abel Kiendzior. — Angelina Topalieva Porter McMahon, Charlie Godbout and Emilia (Mili) Loveday trick or treating at the Corner store. — Angelina Topalieva From left, Porter McMahon, Charlie Godbout & Emilia (Mili) Loveday. — Angelina Topalieva The Mandelorian family won Best Costume Prize. From left, Nick, Laura, Derek & Mamila Hathaway. — Angelina Topalieva The organizers of the Halloween Kids Parade. Left, Ashley Rohlfing and Debbie Flinner owner of the Pawnee house. — Angelina Topalieva From left to right, Mary Alice Russell, Bill Russell, Nico Jones, David Jones, Raleigh Russell and Michaela Piche. They won the Best Group Costume. — Angelina Topalieva Skeleton family left to right Phil, Francis, Malcolm & Emily Hunsaker. — Angelina Topalieva Ashley Rohlfing leading the parade. — Angelina Topalieva Tatum Merrill won most original costume as DJ Marshmello. — Angelina Topalieva Halloween Kid's parade in Oak Bluffs. — Angelina Topalieva Crew Kiendzior as Spiderman. — Angelina Topalieva Halloween may have been Monday, but the candy was already flowing on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs on Saturday. The Oak Bluffs Business Association sponsored a number of events throughout the day on Saturday, including a costume parade.