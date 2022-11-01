Edgartown: Happy November, fun at the Old Whaling Church, and drop-in knitting

Happy November. The flowers are still blooming. The azaleas are budded and/or blooming. People are still swimming. And the colors on the trees have suddenly changed to browns, yellows, and reds. It’s all a little confusing, isn’t it? But I’ll take it. The warmer it stays, the happier I am. As I’ve said before, I know it means climate change, which is bad, but I just don’t like cold weather. That said, I’ve lined up my winter coat, snow pants, and warm winter boots in preparation for the inevitable. I am knitting a warm hat and then adding some gloves and hopefully I won’t complain as much as my husband does. If you think I’m bad, try living with him. He starts complaining when there’s a chilly night in August.

I want to give kudos to the gentleman I see walking down the West Tisbury Road pushing a stroller every morning as I drive to work. I don’t know if mom has gone to work and dad is on duty, if he is just giving mom some time to shower and maybe have some alone time, or if he just enjoys walking every morning, but hats off to him. It’s a shining example of parenting and partnering. And I know whether I’m late, early, or right on time depending on where I see him because he’s like clockwork. Keep on walking, Dad!

I’m a little ahead on the birthday wishes based on last week. I usually do them after the fact but sometimes I get ahead of myself. So I’ll skip this week and let them catch up, except for one very important one, to me. Monday, Nov. 7 would be my daddy’s 94th birthday, my first one in almost 57 years without him. I reckon I may spend the day curled up sobbing but maybe not. I will most certainly celebrate him and a life well-lived. And I will likely eat cake. Happy heavenly birthday, Pop. I miss you every day.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 am until 1 pm, there is an open house and white elephant sale at the Old Whaling Church. Tour Edgartown’s historic church and meet muralist Margot Datz and view her latest work-in-progress. White Elephant treasures will benefit Vineyard Preservation Trust.

You can learn to make granny squares at the Vineyard Haven library on Nov. 6, from 3 pm until 5 pm. You can make a quick project, like fingerless gloves, or start a longer project like a blanket or scarf. Contact Jennifer Rapuano at jrapuano@clamsnet.org or 508-696-4211 x118 for details.

The Edgartown library is offering a virtual discussion, How We Can Help the Bees, on Nov. 10 at 5:30 pm. Without honey bees, we don’t have food so it’s important that we do what we can for them. Registration for this event opens Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 12 am.

The library also has a drop-in knitting group with Cindy Bonnell on Wednesdays at 3 pm. It doesn’t work with my schedule these days but I’d love to go. I’m trying to get back into knitting and my skills are mighty rusty. Hence the reason I’m starting with the easy had I mentioned in my opening paragraph.

Congratulations to Lucy Ulyatt and her mom, Patty. Lucy ran her first 5K last week in Falmouth, while Patty completed the Mayflower Wind Cape Cod Marathon the following day. Congratulations to both runners, and to all of the other runners out there doing their marathons, 5Ks, 10Ks, or just digging out their mile or two runs when they can.

That’s about it. I hope everyone had a fun Halloween. I would imagine many of us are trying to avoid the leftovers this week. I know I am. Have a great week. And be kind to each other.