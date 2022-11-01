Lots to do at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library will be bustling for the month of November, with fascinating workshops, yoga classes, fun activities for kids, and plenty of cool craft courses to pick from.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11:30 am, Shanta Gabriel will lead her online Empowering Wellbeing workshop, where participants will receive a simple yet powerful exercise that is meant to nourish their daily lives. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up for the workshop. At 4 pm that day, the 2022 Rural Scholars from the University of Massachusetts will give a presentation at the library on assessing individuals’ capacities to deliver health and social services at home to home-bound Vineyard residents who are disabled or require additional care.

Early on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will provide a comprehensive Kripalu Flow yoga class lesson via Zoom for all levels of skill and experience. Visit wholesomemv.com to get a spot in the virtual course. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead Balance Class through Zoom — classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Email the library to join.

Head to the library on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10:30 am to 3 pm, and visit the family craft table in the Children’s Room and bring the family for a fun group experience. Also at 10:30 am, Jesse Keller Jason will lead her weekly Adult Community Dance Class, beginning with a guided warm up that introduces dance technique and movements to build strength, stability, and flexibility. After everyone’s warmed up, participants will transition into upbeat movement sequences that bring the group together. At 4 pm Saturday, get your dose of beautiful tunes with an in-person concert featuring Music Street musicians, pianist Diane Katzenberg Braun, soprano Hannah Meloy, and baritone David Mather.

Score some good reads on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 12 to 4 pm, when the Friends of the West Tisbury Library invite folks to attend a pop-up book sale, with cookbooks, puzzles, trade paperbacks, holiday themed specials, and books based on the Vineyard or written by local authors. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted. More pop-up sales will be available in December.

Nurse Lila Fischer hosts a free drop-in wellness clinic at the library on Monday, Nov. 7, from 10 to 11 am. Just stop on by — no signup required.

Join the library for a relaxing hour of creativity, conversation, and lots of knitting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 5 pm. The library’s knitting group provides all the supplies needed to make some beautiful knitting projects, or bring your own supplies from home to continue an existing project. The group is open to adults and teens, and all levels of experience are welcome.

Mazar-Kelly will be back at the library on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 am, for weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation classes online. Visit www.wholesomemv.com to sign up. At 10:30 am, families can enjoy in-person traditional storytime with Mikaela Lawson, designed for toddlers and young kids. Then, at 6 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Modern Quilt Guild will meet in-person at the library — they’re always open to new members.

For more information about dates and times, or to sign up for a program, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.