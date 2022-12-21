M.V. receives state grant for adult education

The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release that numerous adult education providers, including Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, were awarded “historic funding amounts” totaling $250 million over the next five years.

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools received $347,300. A representative from Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools was not immediately available to comment on the planned use of the funds.

Two institutions that have worked with Martha’s Vineyard Center for Education and Training (MVCET) to provide college courses to Islanders were Bristol Community College and Cape Cod Community College, receiving $1,928,592 and $684,400 respectively.

Bristol Community College spokesperson Kevin Spirlet told The Times that while the school collaborated with MVCET to offer college courses to Islanders, it does not provide adult education programs through the nonprofit.

“The grant is so fresh that we don’t have specific plans for how we’ll be allocating the money just yet, but certainly we’ll be continuing to look to Martha’s Vineyard for more programming. Through the pandemic, we’ve actually seen our enrollment rise on MV and Nantucket, largely thanks to the expansion of online/remote/HyFlex offerings,” Cape Cod Community College spokesperson Patrick Stone said in an email.