Oak Bluffs, Tisbury look to triple embarkation fees

In a joint meeting with the select board on Wednesday, the Oak Bluffs finance and advisory committee recommended an increase to the town’s ferry embarkation fee.

Finance committee member Sherry Countryman said the overall goal of an increase is “to make improvements and enhance the revenues in the town.”

Countryman said she’s been in communication with state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, in addition to the chair of the Tisbury finance committee, Nancy Gilfoy, about the potential increase. She said it was suggested that the two port towns collaborate in a unified presentation on why the Island should increase their fees, and to what number.

The state legislation allowing port towns in Barnstable, Nantucket, Bristol and Dukes County to impose a surcharge on ferry tickets was put into effect in July 2004, at a fixed fee of 50 cents per passenger for ferry services over 100 passengers.

The fees collected contribute to the towns’ revenues, often as part of their public safety budget.

“Cyr was very enthusiastic about increasing the embarkation fee,” Countryman said, but now it comes down to agreeing on a new fee structure with the town of Tisbury.

She said the Oak Bluffs finance committee “was hoping for something around the $2 mark,” but Tisbury showed “hesitation,” and initially suggested upping the fee to $1, telling Countryman $2 would be “overstepping.”

Tisbury relayed that “they’re worried about having too many people notice that the fee is going to go up,” Countryman said, along with concerns that the Steamship Authority would not be in support of a significant increase, or that it would eventually affect excursion rates. As of now, excursion tickets are exempt from embarkation fees.

Ultimately, Tisbury select board member John Cahill, who also serves on the port council “was willing to go up to $1.50,” for the sake of unity among the two Island port towns, Countryman said.

Tisbury’s finance committee and select board voted in favor of increasing the embarkation fee to $1.50 on Wednesday evening at a meeting that coincided with the Oak Bluffs meeting. Tisbury select board member John Cahill later told The Times the endorsement of an increase was done in conjunction with Oak Bluffs and now the towns’ two administrators will draft a memo to state legislators to further the process. Cahill said the increase, if finalized, would be the first of its type in 18 years.

The increase in embarkation fees would be on top of rate increases approved for 2023 by the SSA board. If approved a roundtrip ticket to the Island would cost $22.

At the Oak Bluffs meeting, select board chair Ryan Ruley inquired as to how much the town receives annually from the 50 cent fee.

Countryman said if the two towns agree on tripling the surcharge to $1.50, Oak Bluffs would derive roughly $600,000 annually from the fees. Currently, the town gets $200,000 per year. Tisbury garners around $250,000 currently. If the $1.50 surcharge is approved, Tisbury would take in $750,000.

“I think this is a great thing for the town,” Oak Bluffs finance committee member Richard Weiss said, “it’s well past time [the fee’s] gone up.”

Countryman agreed, and said although the Oak Bluffs finance committee initially recommended that a $2 fee be imposed, it would be important to align themselves with the town of Tisbury. The finance committee “view[s] unanimity as being more important than anything.”

The select board ultimately voted in favor of having the Oak Bluffs town administrator and finance committee meet with Tisbury officials to reach consensus on an increased embarkation fee between $1.50 and $2. The select board additionally voted to authorize the town administrator to send a memo outlining that increase request to state representatives, in the event that the two towns can agree on a fee.

Ruley said “there should be uniformity” with Tisbury. “I would hate to go with a different amount for each town,” he said.

Countryman said that Cyr’s office recommended reaching an agreement with Tisbury by Jan 3, in order to be considered as part of the existing legislation for Barnstable.

“What they’re looking for right now is a strong show of support from all the port towns,” she said of the state reps, adding that the towns are encouraged to make “a robust request.”

“It’s not the time to be conservative,” Countryman was told by Cyr’s office.

Reporter Rich Saltzberg contributed to this story.