Steamship Authority raises fares

On Tuesday, in its first in person meeting on the Vineyard since the start of the global pandemic, the Steamship Authority board voted 4-0 with one abstention to approve rate hikes for both Vineyard and Nantucket passenger and vehicle passage. Barnstable board member Robert Jones was the abstaining vote.

The lightly attended meeting was held in Vineyard Haven at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. Prior to voting in the rate hikes, the board unanimously approved a $132 million operating budget. SSA treasurer Mark Rozum reiterated for the board what he told the Port Council last week — that fuel costs and general inflation were the fiscal pressures that affected the budget and necessitated rate hikes. Those rate hikes, however, no longer were across the board. On Tuesday increases to excursion rates were completely staid following debate sparked by Falmouth board member Peter Jeffrey. Jones was critical of the select attention given to the excursion rates and suggested calculations put together by SSA staff shouldn’t be tinkered with in line item fashion.

The rate hikes affect walk-on passengers, as well as vehicles. Here’s how:

Passengers

Adults: 50 cents, raising a $9 ticket one-way to $9.50

Children or Seniors: 25 cents, raising a $4.50 ticket to $4.75

Adult 10-ride: $4, raising an $82 pass to $86

Children or Seniors 10-ride: $2.50, raising a $50 pass to $52.50

46-ride: $9, raising a $165 pass to $174

There are more variables in how vehicles are charged.

Vehicles

Smaller vehicles Jan 1 to March 1 all days: $5, raising a $59 fare one-way to $64 for vehicles less than 17 feet and a $69 fare one-way to $74 for vehicles 17 feet to 20 feet.

Larger vehicles May 1 to Sept. 14 Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays: $10, raising a $115 fare one-way to $125 for vehicles less than 17 feet and a $125 fare one-way to $135 for vehicles 17 feet to 20 feet.

Trucks over 20 feet 8 percent increase with no prior rate given

There are also increases at the SSA’s parking lots.

Year round parking permits: $50, raising a $1,200 per year Woods Hole lot permit to $1,250 and a $750 Palmer Ave. lot permit to $800

Daily Parking: $1, no existing rates provided

At the meeting Jeffrey noted the SSA is the lifeline to the Islands and the proposed excursion fare increases would yield little overall. He asked if the excursion increase was necessary to meet the ferry line’s budget goals.

Rozum said previously staff was looking for a bigger excursion hike but the Port Council objected and the adjustment was lessened.

“How much of a bind would it put us in if we didn’t raise the excursion fares?” Jeffrey asked.

Rozum said he looked at that possibility and said if the shoulder season rates for standard fare vehicles were increased by $2, then that would offset the loss of proposed revenue from an excursion fare hike. Those shoulder season rate increases, which the board ultimately endorsed part and parcel with all other rate increases, add $2 on both Island routes from Jan. 1 to May 14 and from Sept. 15 to the end of the year.

Vineyard board member Jim Malkin said he wanted to lend support to Jeffrey’s suggestion of a stay on an excursion rate hike. However, he had port concerns.

“I’ve had a good bit of correspondence, or as I call it ‘fan mail,’” Malkin said, “from people from the port communities who are not on the Island about the inequity of Islanders having cheaper fares than people in the port communities coming here, whether they be from Falmouth, Hyannis, or New Bedford. And that raises a concern in my mind about the fairness and legality of the pricing differential.”

Malkin asked SSA general counsel Terence Kenneally to weigh in.

“Like anything legal with the Steamship Authority, what’s dictated by what the board can and cannot do — it’s the enabling act,” Kenneally said.

He said the SSA had a “statutory mission” to provide “adequate transportation to folks on the Islands.”

He didn’t point out any portion of the enabling act specific to excursion rates, however.

Kenneally further said, “it’s up to the board, in its discretion and review of the issues, to set the rates as to how effectively they meet that statutory mandate.”

“The board,” if they so choose,” SSA general manager Robert Davis said, “can set the rates as they deem appropriate.” Davis added that that was within “the parameters of what the enabling act allows for.”

Jones, who ultimately abstained, couldn’t abide by excursion rate hikes. “I don’t think that’s a wise move,” he said.

Board chair Moira Tierney, who represents New Bedford and attended remotely, supported not increasing excursion rates and adopting the Rozum alternative.

Nantucket board member Rob Ranney, vice chair, endorsed the Rozum alternative too.

In an apparent effort to illustrate that both Islands have different cost structures for excursion rates, Davis said, “The excursion rates are steeply discounted for both routes. But as a comparison, for a vehicle under 17 feet on the Vineyard run it’s $73 in the offseason and $106 in the on season. It’s $182 in the offseason on the Nantucket route and $246 in the on season. It’s similarly discounted but the rates they have on the Nantucket run are a lot more.”

Rozum estimated the $2 shoulder rate hike would provide $243,000 in additional revenue, while the previously proposed excursion rate hike would generate $245,000 in additional revenue.

Rozum recommended adopting the $2 shoulder season increase if the board nixed the excursion hike.

Davis described the Rozum’s proposal as a “fine alternative”

Malkin made the motion to adopt rate hikes that included the Rozum alternative to excursion increases.