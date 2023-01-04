Federated Church launches initiative to support homeless Islanders

The Federated Church in Edgartown announced in a press release the launch of Joyful Eatings, a new initiative as a part of its “commitment to provide meals for Harbor Homes overnight shelter.” The release states the church has been a “longtime supporter of the overnight shelter, formerly called Houses of Grace.” Federated Church served as one of the Island churches that acted as a shelter location on a rotational basis. The shelter is currently located on the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services campus, and recently Harbor Homes received a state grant that will help in finding a permanent location.

Through the end of March “on select Sunday afternoons,” Island chefs will lead volunteers to prepare meals for shelter guests. According to the release, the initiative was partly designed “to engage the community and raise awareness of some of the most vulnerable on the Island who need food and shelter.” Volunteers can “have a great experience” while preparing meals, and learning cooking tips and “perhaps new recipes.”

The first guest chefs “kicking off the series” on Jan. 8 are Lexie Roth and Eva Faber, the chef-owners of the food truck Goldie’s Rotisseries. Michael Brisson, master chef of L’Étoile in Edgartown, is also on board for a future date.

The church is actively recruiting more chefs to join the program. Those interested should contact Jeanne Staples at jeannestaples@gmail.com or 508-274-1104. The number of “sous-chef” volunteers will be limited to six per week. A sign-up sheet will be available on the church’s website, but prospective volunteers can also call the church office at 508-627-4421. According to the release, “an announcement will be posted in the Calendar section of Island newspapers” for the week of the events.