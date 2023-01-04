Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 26 – 30

Chilmark

Dec. 30, Judith Lorusso, also known as Judith L. Lorusso, trustee of Tanglevine Property GST Exempt Irrevocable Trust, sold 8 Tanglevine Road to Tanglevine Property LLC for $2,800,000.

Edgartown

Dec. 29, Robert A. Strawn Jr. sold 81 Thirteenth St. North to Dennis B. Ford for $500.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 28, James J. Santacroce and the Estate of Rosalynn A. Santacroce sold 6 West Meadow Lane to Vineyard Property LLC for $1,400,000.

Dec. 28, Six Seventeen Capital LLC sold 283 East Chop Drive to Robinson Family Realty LLC for $2,730,000.

Dec. 29, Donald Jacobs and Paula Jacobs sold 34 Puritan Drive to 14K Properties LLC for $1,840,000.

Dec. 29, United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard Inc. sold 12 New York Ave. to Ruppert A. Hawes and Edwina J. Hawes for $1,650,000.

Dec. 30, David Alan Joyce and Joanne Maxwell, trustees of David Alan Joyce Living Trust and Joanne Maxwell Living Trust, sold 6 Little Pond Drive to Christopher Chambers and Julie Roads for $1,900,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 29, MV Cabin LLC sold 119 Old Thumb Point Drive to Catherine Carlson for $2,350,000.