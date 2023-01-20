Speaking of coyotes

If coyotes have been on your mind, a talk with Dan Proulx, problem animal control agent and wildlife rehabilitator at Dan’s Wildlife Rescue, may be able to answer your questions. In an event co-sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society and Tisbury Animal Control, Proulx “will discuss what he’s learned about coyote behavior and describe how to keep yourself and your animals safe,” according to the announcement.

The announcement states that “coyotes have been spotted on trail cams across the Island, from Edgartown to Aquinnah.” When the coyote was spotted in Aquinnah in early January, Island naturalist Gus Ben David told The Times that this was one of an estimated five individuals that are on Martha’s Vineyard. However, he was unsure if they were breeding.

“Coyote Talk with Dan Proulx” is a free event that will take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Ag Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 am to 11:30 am. The event is free. To RSVP, send an email to 4h@mvagsoc.org or call 508-693-9549.