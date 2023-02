Miss all those toys from the ’80s and ’90s? They sure were fun. Introduce kids to toys from those decades at the Edgartown library on Friday, Feb. 17, from 10:30 am to 12 pm. Each week features a new toy, and you’ll likely enjoy the nostalgia while the kids play. The event is free, and there is no registration required. For more information, visit edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221.