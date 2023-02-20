Lois Kelley Stout, 93, of Edgartown, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023, with her longtime companion, Edward Amaral, by her side in Oak Bluffs. She was the mother of Dr. Christopher Kelley of Washington State.

Her funeral service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Smith Fund, 33 Elm St., Smith College, Northampton, MA 01063, or to the Polly Hill Arboretum at pollyhillarboretum.givecloud.co/donate, or P.O. Box 561 West Tisbury, MA 02575.

