Edgartown: Ayurveda, kids’ paint group, finding animal tracks, and fly-tying lessons

It’s February. You know what that means. Well, maybe you don’t. But in this house, it means it’s time for the Daytona 500. While it isn’t a major event in my life, my husband, Don, certainly enjoys it, so I’m humoring him by watching it with him as I write. I would never be able to sit here and watch car racing, but as long as I have other things to occupy me at the same time, I can watch it. It’s even somewhat interesting. Shh. Don’t tell Don I said that.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Justine DeOliveira and Jonathan Polleys on Feb. 23. Quiet birthday week, apparently.

I enjoyed the Ayurveda workshop presented at the FARM Institute this weekend. To begin with, the space at the farm is ridiculously beautiful. And the presenters, Sonja Josephson and Jacqueline Foster, were a wealth of knowledge on the subject. I am becoming a firm believer in the idea that when you put something out to the universe, the universe answers. I was talking to someone recently and mentioned my growing interest in Ayurveda and other holistic approaches to life. I was doing some reading on the topic, and trying to absorb what I could, but really wished that there was someone or something offered here that would help me along the journey, and voilà. I’ve done this workshop, and had a one-on-one consultation, and am already noticing improvements in my well-being. I guess Ayurveda has been around for about 5,000 years for a reason. I highly recommend these workshops and information sessions. Be on the lookout at your local library, and the FARM Institute.

Next week is school vacation week. So many folks go away during the February break that the Island becomes even more quiet than normal. But for those who are staying here and holding down the fort, there are things going on.

The Edgartown library is offering a drop-in paint group for kids, from 10:30 am until 12 pm, with finger paints or brushes. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Felix Neck is once again running its winter break programming, with winter fun and exploration next Tuesday through Friday. Kids can search for tracks and signs of Vineyard creatures and learn how different animals survive the season.Your child can attend one day, or all four. The fee is $80 for members, $90 for nonmembers per day, and registration is required.

The M.V. Rod and Gun Club is offering fly-tying lessons on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 pm. This week’s offering is with Cooper Fersen, learning to tie a surf candy epoxy minnow. The cost is $15, with kids and students free. Check out their website for more information.

And of course, as I’ve shared before, you can walk an alpaca at Island Alpaca. The cost is $20 to $30. $30 to walk an alpaca alone, and $20 per additional person if you want to share an alpaca. I wouldn’t want to share. Contact Island Alpaca for details at 508-693-5554.

Short column this week. I’ve got an early deadline due to the holiday, which I’m already late on, so I’ll leave you here. Have a great week. Be kind when possible. And remember, it is always possible.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.