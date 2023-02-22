What Are You Watching? ‘New Amsterdam’

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Sometimes, in between all of my detective shows and ghost shows, I like a nice, sweet series that puts my faith back in humanity. That’s what “New Amsterdam” is doing for me right now.

My neighbor, Nancy Wood, suggested that I give it a try, and told me it was streaming on Netflix, but I understand you can also watch it on Peacock. I can’t keep up with all the services out there.

“New Amsterdam” follows a true story based on events at NYC’s Bellevue Hospital. It is inspired by the life of Dr. Eric Manheimer and his book, “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital.” Instead of Manheimer, we have Dr. Max Goodwin, who is hired to head up the neglected New Amsterdam Hospital. He’s a breath of fresh air, and leads the staff by example. Goodwin focuses on the patients and the well-being of his doctors, nurses, maintenance, and cleaning staff — basically every single employee under his watch. He sincerely asks, “How can I help?” and then he does.

There are some interesting dynamics at play, like between Dr. Ignatius (“Iggy”) Frome, psychiatrist and head of the psychiatry department, and Dr. Vijay Kapoor, head of the neurology department. These two play off each other very well, and their backstories add even more to the series. There’s a little romance, too, along the way. And this fictional Bellevue takes care of patients at Rikers Island, NYC’s biggest jail, and that adds to the drama.

Basically, the good Dr. Goodwin is a true-life miracle worker who helps people believe in themselves as he leads them through treating patients with gunshot wounds, cancer, rare infectious diseases, drug overdoses — everything in the book.

If you’re looking for something that makes you feel good and entertains at the same time, try “New Amsterdam.”