Nip ban in the hands of Oak Bluffs voters

A day after the Edgartown select board opted to move forward with a warrant article that would ask town voters to decide whether to prohibit the sale of “nips” — bottles of alcohol under 100mL — the Oak Bluffs select board also approved the article for their voters to consider.

Previously, Oak Bluffs tabled the discussion to ensure the town was on the same page with nearby Edgartown, the only other town on Island that sells the miniature alcohol containers.

Town Administrator Deborah Potter said she’s reached out to other municipalities in the Commonwealth that have enacted similarly crafted bans to see if there’s been a notable difference in litter volume.

“Falmouth has noticed a decrease in the nips they were picking up,” she said, adding that they reported no issues regarding compliance by vendors.

She said Falmouth hasn’t had a problem getting rid of their nip stock before the ban went into effect — a concern previously raised among some Oak Bluffs retailers.

But a number of other towns that have recently passed the ban —such as Nantucket — lack statistical data to determine how those towns have fared, Potter said.

The article was recommended by the Oak Bluffs financial advisory committee in an 8-1 vote, and was subsequently unanimously approved by the select board Tuesday.