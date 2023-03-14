Nip ban goes to Edgartown voters

The Edgartown select board approved the 2023 annual town meeting warrant on Monday night, which will include an article proposing the ban on the sale of plastic nip bottles — bottles of alcohol under 100mL.

If approved, the ban would go into effect May 2024.

This follows a year’s long discussion among both down-Island towns that sell the miniature liquor bottles — Edgartown and Oak Bluffs — on how to curb the pervasive litter problem caused by improperly discarded, single-use containers.

Also prompting the warrant articles were talks of decreasing the amount of plastics sold on-Island.

The newest iteration of the initiative came in early January, when the Oak Bluffs select board recommended putting the proposed ban in front of voters at their annual town meeting.

Edgartown soon followed suit, with the proposed ban garnering a significant amount of support from Edgartown residents, who had petitioned the town to introduce a warrant article addressing the problem to be voted on at their town meeting.

“I haven’t seen any argument that would dissuade me from pulling it off the warrant,” select board member Arthur Smadbeck said Monday.

Resident Julia Livingston extolled the board for putting forth the article. “The litter problem is very substantial,” she said.

Not only does the improper disposal of the bottles create that problem, Livingston said, but the small bottles can also end up in storm drains, which has to be dealt with by the town’s highway department, stretching town resources.

Island retailers have expressed concern over banning nips, including at the Edgartown board meeting Monday. Realtors say the ban would negatively affect their business.

Julia Tarka, one of the owners of Rosewater Market in downtown Edgartown, suggested that the town first “work to enforce the current littering laws before banning [nips].”

She said she’d be willing to continue to work with the town to incorporate additional recycling bins in town, an initiative she’s been involved in for some time.

Having “proper containers to dispose of things leads to proper disposal,” she said, noting that downtown Edgartown seems to have a lower volume of litter than in other areas that may lack adequate disposal areas.

Tarka also took issue with the language of the article which does not exclude other material containers, such as glass or tin. She asked the board to consider amending the article to refer to “plastic” containers only.

By expanding the ban to other containers “more than doubles the economic impact” to her business, she said, which offers a number of “high-end nips,” and “ready to drink cocktails.”

“My personal hope would be that the select board uses this moment to press pause, and doesn’t move forward with the warrant article this year, but instead works with the business community over the next year to craft language that doesn’t have a negative impact for us, while still addressing the legitimate concern, whether [that] be littering or single-use plastics,” Tarka said.

She said waiting would also allow the Vineyard to observe how Nantucket has fared with its similarly crafted ban — highlighting “plastic” bottles only— that went into effect January 1.

Chick Stapleton, owner of Island Spirit Kayak and member of Friends of Sengekontacket, the organization responsible for the parade float, ‘Nipsy’ — a giant great white shark made of beer cans and liquor bottles — advocated for the article to include nip bottles made of any material.

“A lot of the nip bottles are glass too,” she said. “I don’t think plastic is necessarily the [biggest issue].“

“It’s the size, and the reason people chuck nips out the window,” Stapleton said. ”People don’t want to get caught with them.”

Select board member Arthur Smadbeck emphasized “this is not the selectmen banning anything. . .We’re responding to the desire of the community to have a say in it.”

“This is an article we’re putting on to the town meeting [warrant] at the request of many citizens,” he said.

Opponents of the article can make their opinions known at the upcoming town meeting, Smadbeck said.

“It would be wrong for the select board to short circuit the process by not allowing it to go onto the warrant and not allowing voters to have their say,” he said.

Town Administrator James Hagerty clarified that any citizen can petition their government for a special town meeting, as long as that petition garners at least 200 signatures.