Hiding in plain sight

By Lucas Thors

Blue fabric

A missing expression

Breathing stale

Thank circumstance

A safeguard wrapped in cellophane

Easy anonymity

Hard to connect

In a faceless fever dream

Where everyone seems alien

Elastics stretch

Past smiles and scowls

While some hope to hide

Their visage already veiled

Lucas Thors is assistant features editor for the Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.