Poet’s Corner

Hiding in plain sight
By Lucas Thors
Blue fabric
A missing expression
Breathing stale
Thank circumstance
A safeguard wrapped in cellophane
Easy anonymity
Hard to connect
In a faceless fever dream
Where everyone seems alien
Elastics stretch
Past smiles and scowls
While some hope to hide
Their visage already veiled
Lucas Thors is assistant features editor for the Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.
