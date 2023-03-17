Island tennis cup returns this weekend

The tennis community’s annual Island Cup will return for the first time since the pandemic this Sunday at 1 pm at Airport Fitness.

The event pits Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School tennis players against Island adults.

The MVRHS tennis program will be sending their top two boys’ and girls’ doubles teams, plus a mixed team, to challenge the adults’ doubles teams handpicked by event organizer Connie McHugh and others.

McHugh has been the director of the tennis program at Airport Fitness since 1996. She organized the first iteration of the tournament back in 2017.

The Cup will be awarded to whichever side takes the majority of the five matches.

According to McHugh, the adults are so-far undefeated. “I have my money on them again,” she quipped. The last two times around, however, they were only able to squeak out 3-2 wins, so Sunday’s tournament should definitely be hard-fought.

The event is free of charge to attend. There will also be food provided. All are encouraged to come watch.