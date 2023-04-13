Edgartown approves new fire station, elects new school committee member

By
Sam Houghton
-
0
Kelly Scott, who won a seat on the school committee, casts her vote. — Dena Porter

Edgartown voters approve the funding for a new fire station during Thursday’s annual election.

Voters approved the ballot question 380 – 120.

The current station was built in 1966 and a recent feasibility study found several deficiencies, including a lack of space. The town estimates the project to cost $21.5 million for a total rebuild on the same property. 

The ballot follows a overwhelming vote of approval at the Edgartown annual town meeting on Tuesday.

Also on Thursday, Edgartown voters ousted the current member of the Edgartown school committee. Kimberly Kirk lost by a slim margin to Kelly Scott, 246 – 224.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here