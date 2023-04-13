Fourth bank-robbery suspect arrested

Tevin Porter, 27, of Bridgeport, Conn has been arrested in connection to the Nov. 12, 2022 armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury.

A statement issued Thursday evening by the United States Attorney of Massachusetts, Rachel Rollins, names Porter as one of the three masked men who forced their way into the rear door of the bank, along with Miquel Antonio Jones, 31, of Edgartown and Omar Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, N.H.

Romane Andre Clayton, 21, of Jamaica, was indicted on one count of being an accessory after the fact to armed bank robbery.

According to the charging documents, Porter, Jones and Johnson were allegedly wearing dark colored clothing and white masks resembling elderly men with exaggerated facial features.

Rollin’s office says that, according to witnesses, each of the individuals were allegedly carrying what appeared to be semi-automatic handguns. Video surveillance also showed that one of the individuals was carrying what appeared to be a walkie-talkie.

The district attorney’s statement reads that once inside the bank, one of the individuals allegedly held a gun to the head of one of the bank employees and forced him to open the bank’s vault. It is further alleged that the individuals entered the vault and took approximately $39,100, before bounding the employees with duct tape and plastic zip ties, then demanded access to one of their vehicles, and left the premises in an employee’s car.

Porter, Jones, and Johnson are accused of driving the stolen vehicle to Manuel Correllus State Forest, where they then fled in a waiting vehicle.

According to the documents, Porter and Clayton allegedly left the Island via ferry together later that morning.

After being taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigations this week,

Porter and Jones were both charged in a superseding indictment with one count each of conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery, and one count of armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting.

Following an initial appearance in federal court in Connecticut on Wednesday, Porter was detained, pending a hearing Friday morning.

Jones and Clayton were arrested and charged in connection to the robbery in December, and later indicted by federal grand jury, along with Johnson on March 16.

“These defendants terrorized and spread panic across the communities of Martha’s Vineyard, and we have now charged a fourth person involved,” Rollins said in the statement. “We believe these men worked together in an armed bank robbery that involved at least two deadly semi-automatic firearms – one of which was held to an employee’s head – and went to great lengths in an attempt to conceal their involvement. Massachusetts residents deserve to live and work without fear. We will hold violent individuals accountable, particularly when they use firearms during their crimes.”

The charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.