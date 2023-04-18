Fees implemented at airport for rideshare companies

Rideshare companies will have to pay a fee to pick up customers at Martha’s Vineyard Airport this year.

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport commission unanimously voted on Thursday, April 13, to impose a $3.50 fee for rideshare companies, like Uber or Lyft, per pickup at the airport.

The decision stems from an update to state law last November that allows municipal and county airports to impose a fee on rideshare companies, which used to only be allowed at airports operated by Massport.

This push by state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, was seen as a way to provide revenue to Cape and Islands airports.

This type of legislation was something smaller airports had been asking from the state for years, according to commission chair Bob Rosenbaum. He said the legislation now encompasses all airports that were not originally run by Massport.

Additionally, Rosenbaum told The Times that the updated law helps level the playing field for local taxi services, who need to pay a fee and apply for permitting from the Airport. The legislation eliminated the disadvantage taxi companies were operating under compared to rideshare companies, Rosenbaum said.

“Fair is what we like,” he said.

Representatives from Uber and Lyft were not immediately available for comment.