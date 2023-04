1 of 9

A sign of summer approaching: Dairy Queen in Edgartown opened it’s doors for the season on Friday, April 21.

The line was non-stop within the first hour of opening around 2 pm on Friday.

A few groups stopped in: the Boys and Girls Club had a field trip to the location and ordered some cones.

The opening of Dairy Queen marks the commencement of the Vineyard peak season, a haven for tourists and Islanders alike.