Edgartown Council on Aging: May 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 11:30 am Bowling at the Barn in Oak Bluffs. Last day for the ECOA bowlers is May 22.
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Lunch
- 1 pm: Mahjong
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom
- 11 am: Conversations
- (First and third) 1 pm: Bingo
- (Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie
Friday
- 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1 pm: Mahjong
May calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
- May 2: 12 pm, Lunch resumes. A warm welcome to our new chef, Chris McMahon. We hope you will come join us for a Tuesday or Friday lunch soon. Meal is served at 12 noon. You must call to register with 24 hours notice.
- May 8: Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey, by appointment.
- May 9: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop
- May 9: 12 pm, Blood pressure and wellness clinic with Clare Sullivan, RN.
- May 10: 11 am, Tech Time with Rizwan
- May 17: Trip to the Harvard Museum of Natural History. $50 per person includes coach transportation and museum entrance fee. Final day for registration or refund is May 5. Call or visit our website for more information.
- May 22: 1 pm, Craft workshop. Decoupage Flower Tins. Make a beautiful vessel to hold your garden’s blooms.