Edgartown Council on Aging: May 2023

The Anchors, home of the Edgartown Council on Aging. — Ralph Stewart

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

  • 11:30 am Bowling at the Barn in Oak Bluffs. Last day for the ECOA bowlers is May 22.
  • 12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

  • 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
  • 10 am: Knitting
  • 12 pm: Lunch
  • 1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

  • 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
  • 12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

  • 9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom
  • 11 am: Conversations
  • (First and third) 1 pm: Bingo
  • (Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie

Friday

  • 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
  • 12 pm: Friday Cafe
  • 1 pm: Mahjong                                                                                 

May calendar 

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

  • May 2: 12 pm, Lunch resumes. A warm welcome to our new chef, Chris McMahon. We hope you will come join us for a Tuesday or Friday lunch soon. Meal is served at 12 noon. You must call to register with 24 hours notice.
  • May 8: Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey, by appointment.
  • May 9: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop
  • May 9: 12 pm, Blood pressure and wellness clinic with Clare Sullivan, RN.
  • May 10: 11 am, Tech Time with Rizwan
  • May 17:  Trip to the Harvard Museum of Natural History. $50 per person includes coach transportation and museum entrance fee. Final day for registration or refund is May 5. Call or visit our website for more information.
  • May 22: 1 pm, Craft workshop. Decoupage Flower Tins. Make a beautiful vessel to hold your garden’s blooms.

 

