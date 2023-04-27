Edgartown Council on Aging: May 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368

lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

11:30 am Bowling at the Barn in Oak Bluffs. Last day for the ECOA bowlers is May 22.

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Lunch

1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom

11 am: Conversations

(First and third) 1 pm: Bingo

(Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie

Friday

9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1 pm: Mahjong

May calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.