Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: May 2023

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Masks are optional at in-person programming.

May Highlights

Weekly exercise, in-person and on Zoom

Monday

9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

Activities

Daily, 9 am, Coffee and Conversation

Mondays, 1 pm, Animal and Environmental series. See details under announcements.

Tuesdays, 2 to 3 pm, Crocheting with a Cop every Tuesday, with OBPD Officer Savannah Barnes. Bring your crochet hooks and whip up fast and easy baby hats for donation.

Wednesdays, May 10, 17, 24, 1 to 3 pm, Bingo!

Thursdays, May 11 and and 25, noon, luncheon with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department. Please call to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Fridays, 10:30 am – noon, Scrabble. 11 am – 3 pm, UFOs: Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together.

Announcements

May 1 and 17 – New Program! Martha’s Vineyard Aquatic and Wildlife, 1 pm.

Donovan McElligatt, Oak Bluffs shellfish constable, herring warden, and assistant harbormaster, will be at the OBCOA the first and third Monday of each month for conversation and education about aquatic life, shellfish, and wildlife, just to name a few topics. His March 20 “Coyote Talk” was great!

May 3, Come join us on Wednesday, at 10:30 am, for our “Coffee with a Cop” program! Come meet our Chief Jonathan Searle and his great staff. Limited to 30 participants. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to register.

May 8 and 22, Karen Ogden and her Animal Mobile Learning Series, 1 pm. Come learn about animal behavior, care, and training, and related subjects.

May 29, OBCOA will be closed to observe Memorial Day.

Audiologist Barbara Eaton will be coming to OBCOA to assist clients with their hearing needs, by appointment only. Date TBD for May 2023. Call for additional information.

We had a great season for O.B. older adults to Lunch and Bowl! Many thanks to the Friends of OBCOA and Michael Sawyer of the Barn, Bowl and Bistro for supporting this program. We can’t wait to do it again this fall!

We offer assistance with SNAP, Lifeline, durable medical equipment, fuel assistance, telephone reassurance calls, insurance assistance, Social Security video display.

Happy May! Happy Mother’s Day! Happy Memorial Day! Happy Spring!

Teamwork makes the dream work!