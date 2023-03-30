Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: April 2023

Oak Bluffs Council On Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509

April Highlights

Weekly exercise, live in-person and on Zoom

Monday

9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

Please note: Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes live and in person at OBCOA. Masks are optional at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging.

Activities

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Fridays, 11 am – 3 pm, UFOs — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Wednesdays, April 12, 19, and 26, 1 – 3 pm, Bingo! Celebrating our 31th program year.

Scrabble’s Back! Fridays, 10:30 – noon. Please come and bring a friend!

Luncheon with OBCOA and OBPD – Thursday, April 27. Please call to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

New Program! “Martha’s Vineyard Aquatic and Wildlife,” Monday, April 3, and Monday, April 17, at 1 pm with Donovan McElligatt, Oak Bluffs shellfish constable, herring warden, and assistant harbormaster. Donovan will be here the first and third Monday of each month for conversation and education on aquatic life, shellfish, and wildlife, just to name a few topics. His talk on March 20 about coyotes was great!

Karen Ogden and her Animal Mobile Learning Series are back! Mondays, April 10 and 24, at 1 pm. Come learn about animal behavior, care and training, and related subjects.

Audiologist Barbara Eaton will be coming to OBCOA to assist clients regarding their hearing needs by appointment, date to be determined, in April 2023. Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Come join us on Wednesday, April 5, at 10:30 am for our “Coffee with a Cop” program! Come meet our chief, Jonathan Searle, and his great staff. Limited to 30 participants. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to preregister.

“Crocheting with a Cop” every Tuesday, 2 – 3pm with OBPD Officer Savannah Barnes. Bring your crochet hooks, and whip up fast and easy baby hats for donation. Please call Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to sign up!

Bowling Is Back for 2023! Bowling and Luncheon for Oak Bluffs seniors on Tuesdays, starting April 25 until Fall 2023, at the Barn, Bowl, and Board in Oak Bluffs. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Should you require aid with Fuel Assistance Recertification for 2022–23, or would like to apply for the first time, please contact Rose to schedule an appointment.

Our AARP Tax Preparation Program for 2022 taxes was a great success. Many thanks to Dorothy and John Dropick, and their fabulous volunteer team! Looking forward to working together again for the 2023 tax season.

We offer assistance with SNAP, Lifeline, Durable medical equipment, fuel assistance, telephone reassurance calls, insurance assistance, and Social Security Video Display.

Happy April! Happy Easter! Happy Passover! Happy Spring!

Teamwork makes the dream work!