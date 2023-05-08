Bank robbery suspect enters plea agreement

One of four suspects in the armed and masked bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last year has entered a plea agreement.

Forty-year-old Omar Johnson is now pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and aiding and abetting.

With the plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending that Johnson face the low end of a prison sentence, according to court documents. The maximum amount of jail time he could serve is 30 years. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is also recommending a three-year supervised release along with fines.

The agreement was filed on Thursday, May 4.

Johnson was originally arrested days following the armed robbery and was arraigned in New Haven, Conn.

Prosecutors say that Johnson, Tevin Porter and Miquel Jones, forced their way through the rear door of the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury. They were allegedly wearing dark-colored clothing and white masks when they robbed the Tisbury bank in November.

Rollins’ office says that each of the individuals was allegedly carrying what appeared to be semi automatic handguns.

Prosecutors say that once inside the bank, one of the individuals allegedly forced a bank teller to open the bank’s vault before taking approximately $39,100.

Jones, Porter, and Romane Clayton are scheduled to have an initial status conference on Monday, May 8, before Judge William Young in Boston.