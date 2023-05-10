Barnyard Buddies

Wake up. It’s Saturday. After you’ve had your coffee, spend some quality time with your family exploring the FARM Institute in Edgartown. Meet friendly animals and partake in activities such as egg collecting, feeding the goats, and story time. End your visit with a walk through Friendship Garden to help water and care for the plants. This program is best suited for ages 2 to 5. Preregistration is required. Activities change weekly, and are weather-dependent. Saturday, May 13, at 9:30 am, at the FARM Institute, 14 Aero Ave., Edgartown. To register, visit thetrustees.org/event/82876, email lbrown@thetrustees.org, or call 508-627-7007.