Meshacket Commons lands $6 million in state, federal funding

The Healey-Driscoll administration announced Thursday the awarding of $246 million to dozens of projects within the Commonwealth for building and preserving roughly 1,600 affordable and mixed-income housing units.

Twenty-seven projects throughout 20 communities in the state will be supported by state and federal resources and direct subsidies.

Meshacket Commons, the upcoming housing development slated for Edgartown, was among the projects awarded funds.

Roughly $4.5 million will be provided in support of the project from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and around $1.5 million will come from state and federal resources, DHCD Deputy Director of Communications Samantha Kaufman told The Times.

The Meshacket project is a collaborative effort among non-profit Island Housing Trust and Affirmative Investments, and will be located at 36 Meshacket Road. It will consist of 40 affordable, deed-restricted housing units (36 rentals, four for ownership) alongside a community house.

The project has garnered support from Edgartown’s affordable housing committee and select board, along with approval from the town’s zoning board of appeals and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

“Today’s awards set in motion 27 innovative, mixed-use projects that will build and preserve nearly 1,600 affordable units across every region of our state,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a press release issued Thursday. “These are the types of projects that our Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities will be driving in close collaboration with local, federal and private sector partners to address our housing crisis.”

Nearly all of the 1,597 units will be reserved for low-income households, the release states. 300 of which will be reserved for “extremely low-income households and families or individuals” facing housing instability. Additionally, a handful of the projects receiving support aim to rehabilitate existing affordable housing.

She noted that those numbers are subject to change, as project developers finalize closing funding.

“We are proud to support such a fantastic round of projects, which will welcome new families and households to neighborhoods across the Commonwealth,” said Massachusetts DHCD undersecretary Jennifer Maddox in the statement. “Affordable housing supports our most vulnerable residents, but it also enriches and stabilizes communities, ensures our communities are diverse, inclusive, and provides strong foundations for all our families to thrive.”