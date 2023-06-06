Albert A. White (“Albie”), 94, of Edgartown, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving daughters. He was the husband of the late Wilda J. White.

Albie was born on Dec. 9, 1928, in Oak Bluffs, the son of Antone F. White and Mary (Caton), who immigrated from St. Miguel, Portugal, to raise their family of seven. Albie attended the Oak Bluffs School. He started working for the family business with his brothers at White Brothers Construction, which was started by his father in the late 1920s. Albie and his brothers eventually took over the business and developed it into a well-known, highly respected, and successful Island enterprise. They sold the business in 1995.

Albie and his wife Wilda had four beautiful daughters and raised them on Hillman Drive and eventually out at Oyster Pond in Edgartown. He was a doting husband and father whose life was centered around his immediate and extended family. He loved having his family together on Sundays, driving big machinery, spending winters in Florida, his large vegetable gardens, cutting his lawn on his ride-on mower, and taking rides in his truck — in the later years often accompanied by his sister, Katie Mazza.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and attending their events throughout the years. He never learned how to swim, but that didn’t keep him off the beach or out of the water with them. The greatest pleasure of his life, though, were his 14 great-grandchildren. He adored them, and absolutely relished their presence; the feeling was mutual.

Albie was the quintessential gentleman and family man. He was so incredibly loved by his family and friends. We will miss his gentle smile, his stories, his love, and him rubbing our hand in his big paw of a hand every time he would talk to one of us. He always made you feel like you were the most important person in the room.

Albie is survived by his three daughters, Debra Scott (Tom) of Edgartown, Shauna White-Smith (Mark) of Edgartown, and Toni Hanover (Marc) of Oak Bluffs; his son-in-law, Donald Morway of Edgartown; his sister, Katherine Mazza of Oak Bluffs; many nieces and nephews; his nine grandchildren, Michael Snowden II (Allison), Natasha Snowden Cornock (Bryan), and Christopher Scott (Kelly), all of Edgartown, Timothy Scott (Lauren) of Oak Bluffs, Jaime Schwab (Jason), Samantha Piland (Anthony), Lindsay Hopkins (Rhamale), and Brandon Smith, all of Vineyard Haven, and Tony Lima (Emily) of Oak Bluffs; and by his adorable 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Wilda J. White; his daughters, Lisa M. White and Tina M. White; his brothers, Joseph White, Lester White, and George White; and his sisters, Evelyn White and Mary White Eglinas. The family would like to thank Dr. Beth Donnelly and VNA Hospice, especially Cheryl, Jackie, Nancy, and Sandy, for all their care and support. You are all incredible!

A celebration of life will be held at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury from noon to 3 pm on June 24. Please bring your memorable stories of Albie to share. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA and Hospice of Cape Cod. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.