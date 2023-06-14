SouthCoast Wind wants to back out of contract

The developers of SouthCoast Wind want to back out of its contract to secure more funding to build its offshore wind farm.

The funding would be for building 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind power, throwing uncertainty over a majority of the already approved energy capacity in the state’s offshore wind pipeline.

The Providence Journal first reported earlier this month that SouthCoast Wind developers informed the Rhode Island Energy Facilities Siting Board about these plans. The area planned for the project is located 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

The developers concluded that the 800-megawatt project and 400-megawatt project, bids that were selected in 2019 and 2021 respectively, are no longer “financially viable” at the previously negotiated prices.

“While SouthCoast has pursued, and is open to other solutions, and even after factoring in potential tax incentives; termination, and payment of a financial penalty for termination, has become the prudent commercial course to realize the project due to material and unforeseen supply chain and financing cost increases affecting the whole offshore wind industry,” SouthCoast Wind CEO Francis Slingsby said in a statement, adding the move stemmed from “significant increase in projected capital expenditures and finance costs of our project.”

The decision is similar to that of Commonwealth Wind, which filed a motion with the state’s Department of Public Utilities last December to scrap power purchase agreements the company shared with several electric distributors. The DPU rejected the proposal, and the matter is under appeal.

Officials from both projects stated that backing out and relaunching bids in the next solicitation round this summer, if selected, can lead to more favorable financial terms.

Slingsby said SouthCoast Wind officials believe their project can deliver “more than enough” clean power for every home in Rhode Island and South Coast homes in Massachusetts, “potentially ahead of other projects in development.”

Massachusetts procured 3,200 megawatts of offshore wind power capacity through three rounds of bidding in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Commonwealth Wind and SouthCoast Wind backing out of their contracts would “cut that pipeline by three-quarters.”

–State House News Service