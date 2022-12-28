Commonwealth Wind wants to back out of contracts

Commonwealth Wind filed an 11-page motion on Dec. 16 with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to have several long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) contracts with several electric distribution companies dismissed.

According to the Commonwealth Wind website, it is an offshore wind project owned by Avangrid, planned to be built in waters 22 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, that would deliver “1,232MW of clean and affordable energy.” Its first grid interconnection location is in West Barnstable, with the potential for more connections in the state’s South Coast region.

According to the motion, the contracts “do not meet the fundamental statutory threshold that they must ‘facilitate the financing of offshore wind energy generation.’”

“Unfortunately, despite diligent efforts by Commonwealth Wind to find a path forward for the project under the PPAs that did not necessitate dismissing these proceedings, the PPAs remain unable to meet this threshold requirement, and it does not appear that there is a viable pathway that would allow that threshold to be met,” the document reads.

Commonwealth Wind suggested “offshore wind energy generation capacity currently included in the PPAs to be procured in the next solicitation,” which they would “bid into that solicitation and offer Massachusetts a project with cost-effective pricing, a superior timeline for completion, and exceptional economic development opportunities.”

Commonwealth Wind claimed in the motion, “Dismissal also gives certainty to all stakeholders on the path forward,” since the state can move forward “without worry that the PPAs (and the

associated 1,200 MW of nameplate capacity) remain in limbo.”

Avangrid made statements in a press release that it is aware of Commonwealth Wind’s importance to green energy, and building the project remains its objective, but “Avangrid has been disappointed in the Electric Distribution Companies’ refusal to immediately engage on this matter.”

Other contractual parties were displeased with Commonwealth Wind’s request. “The Baker-Polito administration is disappointed by Avangrid’s request to the Department of Public Utilities to dismiss the review of the Commonwealth Wind contracts, but remains committed to the deployment of commercial-scale offshore wind and advancing clean, affordable energy on behalf of the commonwealth’s residents and businesses, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and meeting the state’s emissions goals, including achieving net zero in 2050,” Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs spokesperson Danielle Burney said in a statement.

On Friday, Dec. 23, a letter was sent to DPU secretary Mark Marini by attorneys representing multiple electric companies that asked for Commonwealth Wind’s request to be denied.

“Commonwealth Wind negotiated and executed comprehensive purchase power agreements with the companies that are now before the department for approval following a full and fair adjudicatory process. Approving the motion to dismiss at this very late stage would significantly undermine what to date has been a very successful process established in Massachusetts to encourage the development of offshore wind projects,” the letter reads.

The companies listed in the letter included NSTAR Electric Co. (doing business as Eversource Energy), Massachusetts Electric Co. and Nantucket Electric Co. (doing business as National Grid), and Fitchburg Gas and Electric Light Co. (doing business as Unitil).

“The three Massachusetts electric utilities selected these projects through a competitive process and negotiated these contracts in good faith with the offshore wind developers and various state agencies in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. They were filed with the department as part of our responsibility to procure the energy supply needed to help the commonwealth achieve its clean energy goals and provide our customers with safe, reliable service. We remain ready to move forward with the contracts as filed,” Eversource spokesperson William Hinkle said.