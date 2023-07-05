Competitive racing for Holmes Hole

It was a busy week for Holmes Hole sailing, with two competitive races and great turnout.

A slate of 16 boats showed up for our Thursday evening race under blue skies with moderate winds. We had a cross-section of crafts, with seven boats over 35 feet, three V.H. Yacht Club Sonars, three Alerion 28s, and more.

Our enthusiastic new recruits included Brian Gordon, who singlehanded his 41-foot C&C, Evening Star. Dominic Maxwell skippered his Morris 36 Liberty, and Robert Simon joined with his Alerion 20, Shooting Star. It was great to see Mike Powers on Artful Dodger coming across from Falmouth. Twelve of the 16 positions were determined by under one minute of this hourlong race. Tom Graham’s Encore “encored” with his second win.

On Sunday, the gray skies and blustery winds gusting to almost 20 knots didn’t deter eight intrepid sailors. The large boats especially relished the strong winds as we sailed the course twice around the harbor. The largest boat, the Swan 42 Bia, skippered by Tristan Lodge, crossed the line six minutes in the lead, and corrected to first by about two minutes.

There are no HHSA races on Thursday or Sunday, so that all members can participate in the SailMV Vineyard Cup. You can still register for this Saturday and Sunday series with classes for every interested boat. Thursday, SailMV holds its evening Seafood Buffet and Auction in support of their Island programs.