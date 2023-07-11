Tribe chairwoman celebrates Fourth at the White House

1 of 2

During the celebration of the United States’ independence, the leader of the Island’s Wampanoag Nation joined the festivities in the American capital.

Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) chairwoman Cheryl Andrews-Maltais was invited to the Fourth of July celebration at the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C.

Andrews-Maltais said she was honored to have been invited to attend the celebration this year.

“The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs senior advisor and tribal affairs director had a few tickets available,” Andrews-Maltais told The Times in an email. “I was fortunate to be one of the few tribal leaders invited to represent Indian Country at the celebration. It was quite an event, with refreshments, a concert, and of course, an outstanding fireworks display!”

This isn’t the first time the chairwoman has been invited to White House–sponsored events. Last September, Andrews-Maltais was invited to join President Joe Biden at the JFK Museum in Boston, where he talked about his cancer moonshot, and held a reception for the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I always enjoy being invited to White House events, and I feel so fortunate that I am privileged to represent my tribe, community, and Indian Country,” Andrews-Maltais said.