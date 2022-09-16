Tribe chairwoman visits with President Biden

1 of 5

The leader of the Island’s Wampanoag Nation spent Sept. 12 and 13 in the company of another nation leader.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) chairwoman Cheryl Andrews-Maltais was invited to the JFK Museum in Boston as President Joe Biden talked about his Cancer Moonshot and on Tuesday, Sept. 13 was invited by Biden to his reception for the Inflation Reduction Act.

In a text message to The Times, Andrews-Maltais wrote that Biden took her photo during a visit to Logan Airport and took a group selfie. “The work at MassPort and Terminal E is phenomenal,” she wrote. “I hadn’t been through it in years, and once the work is done, it will be world class.”

The visit included members of the congressional delegation, state leaders, and local politicians.

“It was very inspiring,” she said of the MassPort work.

Then on Tuesday she was back with Biden — this time in Washington, D.C.

“Each of the Cabinet Secretaries were in the front row, then senators and congress were behind them and I was in the third row,” she wrote. “It was exhilarating and so inspiring to learn firsthand about all of the benefits of this new legislation. In addition to having the Military Band playing, one of the best highlights was a mini concert by James Taylor.”

Taylor, of course, is another Vineyard connection at the event.

“While I’ve been at White House holiday parties and events before, this one was so special because this bill will positively impact almost every American,” Andrews-Maltais wrote. “From the caps on medications, and the extensions of provisions of the Affordable Healthcare Act, which directly impacts tribes, to good renewable energy sector jobs, to bringing manufacturing back to the United States, to lowering the costs of goods and services, and making significant inroads on addressing climate change; It’s literally the whole package. And that it’s funded by wealthy corporations finally paying taxes on their profits makes it even more significant.”

Andrews-Maltais said she finished up her time in the nation’s capital at non-related receptions and meeting the new congresswoman from Alaska, Mary Peltola. “She made history by being the first Native Alaskan to represent Alaska,” she wrote. “It was a great day.”