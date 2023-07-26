Special organ concert at Union Chapel

Internationally known composer, organist, and music director, Mark Miller will perform a concert titled “Organ and …” that will consist of organ and piano music, as well as vocals. Miller believes that everyone is a “child of God,” and that music is instrumental in healing the world. Adhering to Cornel West’s belief, “Justice is what love looks like in public,” Miller believes there is an inexplicable interplay between music, social justice, and community.

He is professor of Church Music, director of Chapel, and composer in residence at Drew University in Madison, N.J. Miller is also a lecturer in sacred music at Yale’s Institute of Sacred Music and Divinity School, co-teaches an organ course, and directs the Gospel Choir.

In addition to the works of Bach, Undine Smith Moore, and others, “Organ and …” will feature Miller’s recently composed song cycle, “Dream Variations: Songs on the Poetry of Langston Hughes.” The concert is free and open to the public on Friday, July 28, at 7:30 pm at Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs.