Edgartown: A century of sail at the Carnegie

Welcome to August. How did that happen? Time is flying by, as summer seems to do, and we have landed in the “big” month on the Vineyard, with the fair, the fireworks, and Illumination Night. I think I blinked.

So I’ve neglected to share some news of my own, and think that it’s probably time. I have taken a leave of absence from the school for a year, and now am working for M.V. Mediation and Healthy Aging M.V. I’ve been with M.V. Mediation since last fall as their youth mediation coordinator. I go into the schools with some of the other MVMP staff members, and teach kids about conflict resolution and youth mediation. And I’ve just started with Healthy Aging M.V. as their mobility manager, helping older adults with transportation needs. So you may hear that I’ve left the school, but now you know the whole story.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is pleased to share information about their upcoming exhibition, “1923: A Kid’s Life.” Part of the museum’s ongoing centennial celebration, this innovative exhibition will be on display in the Waggaman Community Gallery from August 5 to Nov. 12, inviting visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in a day in the life of a Vineyard child from a century ago.

This highly interactive exhibition is an exploration of Island life as it was 100 years ago, specially designed to spark curiosity and conversation among families. Highlighting the similarities and differences between childhood then and now, the exhibition aims to educate and engage through a combination of “do-touch” elements, historical artifacts, and exploratory play.

The M.V. Museum is also happy to share information about an upcoming event, “Deco Dreams.” Taking place on August 12 from 6 to 9 pm, this one-of-a-kind experience aims to immerse attendees in a dazzling night of art deco–inspired glitz and glamour, blending culture, music, and style in a special homage to our founding year.

There is a “Century of Sail” exhibit at the Carnegie this week. The Edgartown Yacht Club celebrates 100 years of competitive sailing with an installation of photos, art, and artifacts, and regatta memorabilia, in the historic Carnegie Reading Rooms, August 1 through 5, 10 am to 4 pm.

John Merrow shared that on Wednesday, August 2, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will host the distinguished playwright, author, teacher, and theater critic Carol Rocamora, who will explain how playwrights help us cope with and rise above crisis after crisis. Her new book, aptly titled “Crisis: The Theatre Responds,” explores how playwrights from four continents have responded to authoritarianism, apartheid, AIDS, crimes against LGBTQ people, the refugee crisis, and more. The book will be available for purchase, and Rocamora is donating all proceeds to the M.V. Playhouse!

Friday is First Friday in Vineyard Haven, an evening of art, music, shopping, food, and inspiration, as Vineyard Haven opens its doors to celebrate. Fun for all ages, First Friday starts at 4 pm in Owen Park, and will feature live music performances. Over a dozen local artists and artisans will also be selling their wares. Starting at 9 pm, there will be a silent disco, sponsored by Pathways Arts.

On Saturday, August 5, the M.V. Camp Meeting Association will be holding its annual Craft Fair from 9 am until 2 pm at the Tabernacle. This is a great time to purchase locally made arts and crafts. I’ve gotten some really nice things there in the past, and highly recommend it.

Also at the Tabernacle on Saturday at 7 pm is the MVCMA’s presentation of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” A free-will offering will be gratefully accepted at the show.

At Edgartown Books, Sherry Sidoti is signing her new book, “A Smoke and a Song: A Memoir,” on August 5 from 11 am to 1 pm. Sidoti is well known for her yoga teaching and yoga teacher trainings, but she is also a master of writing. Having read some of her writings, I’m looking forward to reading it myself.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Vera Dello Russo, who celebrated on July 28, Debbie Jernegan on July 29, and my favorite sister, Pam Gardner, on August 5.

I’m sad to share that Alison Taylor Enos, wife of Jeffrey Enos, has been dealing with many health problems for some time, most recently culminating in amputation of one of her feet due to a severe infection. While the Enos family has struggled through, they are now at the point where they could use some help, as Jeffrey is the sole provider for the family, and they are facing daunting expenses and renovations to their home. If you care to donate to the cause for this wonderful Island family, please visit their GoFundMe page, bit.ly/GFM_Antonsson_Enos.

That about does it for me. Leave a little early to get where you’re going. Let someone out in traffic. Breathe. And remember that kindness and patience help all things. Have a wonderful week.