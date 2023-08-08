Island Grown Initiative served 14,000 lunches

The Island Grown Initiative (IGI) Community Lunch Program is in its final week of the season. It served 14,000 free lunches to the Island community over eight weeks of the summer school vacation.

The program, which is in its seventh year, delivered lunches to 14 locations this year. The locations included the English Language Learning program, town libraries, M.V Community Services, the YMCA, and more.

The lunches came with fresh fruit and vegetables, and menus included veggie burritos, sandwiches, and kale chicken caesar salad wraps.

More than 40 volunteers helped prepare and distribute lunches from Monday through Friday. Local farms including Slough Farm, Morning Glory Farm, and the IGI farm donated over 800 pounds of produce to the initiative.

Island Grown Initiative has worked to expand Island access to healthy, affordable food since 2006.