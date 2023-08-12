Truck catches fire in Oak Bluffs



No one was injured after a truck burst into flames in Oak Bluffs on Saturday morning.

First responders say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The incident took place between the roundabout and Goodale Construction Company at about 11 o’clock Saturday morning.

According to Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz, the call came in at 10:56 am and it took around 45 minutes for emergency personnel to put out the fire.

“It completely destroyed a Chevy 2500 pickup truck,” Wirtz said.

The fire chief said the cause of the fire does not appear to have been intentional.