Food & Wine Festival tickets on sale next week

Tickets for the Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival go on sale Friday, August 18. The festival takes place from Oct. 19 to 22, and will feature seven events honoring Island culinary artists.

The festival includes the Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Dinner Series, which includes meals at Bettini, Atria, the Red Cat, and the Dunes. The series will kick off on Friday, Oct. 20, with a tasting menu at Bettini, wrapping up on Oct. 21 with a dinner at the Dunes.

Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Grand Tastings is another event highlight. The grand tasting on Oct. 20 features amuse-bouches from more than a dozen chefs. Additionally, guests who choose the VIP experience will have access to a poolside pre-party.

The Friends of the M.V. Concert Series and a21 are the producers of the festival. Opening night will take place at the Harbor View Hotel, starting with a celebration of the Best of the Best on the Vineyard.

Guests can sign up for early ticket access by registering at mvfoodandwine.com. Event proceeds go toward various charitable organizations that support Island arts, education, and recreation.