Oak Bluffs hit by power outage

Over 400 customers in Oak Bluffs were without power Friday morning.

According to the Eversource power outage map, the outage began at 11:10 am on Friday morning and power is expected to be restored by 1:15 pm. The map shows that so far 445 customers in downtown Oak Bluffs were affected by the outage, possibly caused by tree limbs affecting power lines. Meanwhile, a smaller group of less than five customers near Naushon Avenue lost power at 11:24 am with power expected to be restored by 1:30 pm.

Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon told The Times the energy provider’s crews are responding to the outage.

“We are working as quickly as safely possible and will remain on scene until we can make any necessary repairs to the electric equipment and restore power,” McKinnon said.

One of the places that lost power was the Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs Terminal, where the computers are down.

“We’re diverting [ferries] to [Vineyard Haven] as a result,” Steamship Authority spokesperson Sean Driscoll said.

The National Weather Service is also forecasting winds up to 20 miles per hour on Friday.