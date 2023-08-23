Foot It for Felix 5K trail run/walk, to support conservation and education

On Sept. 2, Mass Audubon invites the public to run, walk, hop, crawl, or slither to Felix Neck for its annual 5k trail run or walk. Foot It for Felix originated in 1971 to raise money to build housing for Felix Neck’s first sanctuary director, Gus Ben David. Participants started the journey in Vineyard Haven, collected stamps along the way — certifying that they walked each mile — and ended at Felix Neck.

Today, this event takes place entirely at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, along four miles of trails through woodlands, meadows, ponds, salt marsh, and shorelines, and benefits the sanctuary’s wildlife protection, education, and conservation initiatives. Annalan Labs, Island Propane Inc., Cronig’s Market and Healthy Additions, Tea Lane Associates, Winnetu Oceanside Resort, Sandpiper Realty, and Kismet Outfitters are generously sponsoring this event. Space is limited, and preregistration is suggested. The cost per participant is $30. The Kids Fun Run is $5 per child. Registration starts at 8 am, kids half-mile Fun Run (ages 8 and under) begins at 8:45 am, and the all-ages 5k run/walk takes off at 9 am.