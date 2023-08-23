Stolen fair display

To the Editor:

Like so many, I look forward to the fair each year, from the first sighting of the carnival rides arriving to the Women’s Skillet Throw on Sunday.

I was also excited to pick up my entry this morning, along with my red ribbon and prize money. That feeling turned quickly to disappointment when I realized that someone had stolen four pieces of my “beach china,” and several of my favorite tiny canary-yellow shells. Although I had thought of asking for space in one of the cases, I decided that fairgoers would respect others’ treasures displayed on a table. Sadly, I was wrong. It is hard to imagine anyone taking pleasure in taking another’s beach treasures.

Weezie Gilpin

Vineyard Haven