The Human Recovery Library encourages conversation

1 of 3

On Thursday, Sept. 14, from 1 to 5:30 pm, the West Tisbury library holds its second Human Library Program (HLP). People are “lent out” for conversations on various topics, and it provides them with an opportunity to talk with folks they might not ordinarily come in contact with. This HLP program will focus on addiction, and is organized by the Red House, a peer-to-peer recovery support service program under M.V. Community Services. A variety of people who have been impacted by addiction in various ways will be available to speak with. Attendees can “borrow” a member for a 10- to 15-minute conversation about their experiences one-on-one.

The goal of this program is to help destigmatize and personalize addiction and the recovery process. This is an opportunity to “unjudge” others, and challenge the stereotypes and prejudice around addiction. This program is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided. For more information about this event, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.